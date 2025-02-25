3 children fall through ice on Attleborough pond

Fire officials in Attleborough, Massachusetts, say three children are safe after falling through ice Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at Lee's Pond. The Attleborough Fire Department says the children were only over about three feet of water, so they were only submerged up to their chests.

The mother of one of the children saw them go through the ice and helped them out of the water before first responders arrived, according to officials.

The children were evaluated at the scene and did not require medical treatment. Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

After a stretch of frigid weather, temperatures have climbed and were above freezing Monday.