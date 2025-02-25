Massachusetts

3 children fall through ice on Attleborough pond

Fire officials say three children were uninjured after falling through the ice at Lee's Pond in Attleborough, Massachusetts

Thin ice at Lee’s Pond in Attleborough, Massachusetts
WJAR

Fire officials in Attleborough, Massachusetts, say three children are safe after falling through ice Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at Lee's Pond. The Attleborough Fire Department says the children were only over about three feet of water, so they were only submerged up to their chests.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The mother of one of the children saw them go through the ice and helped them out of the water before first responders arrived, according to officials.

The children were evaluated at the scene and did not require medical treatment. Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

After a stretch of frigid weather, temperatures have climbed and were above freezing Monday.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsAttleboro
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us