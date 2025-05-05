3-day search for missing Maine teen turns up no new developments

A three-day search for a missing Maine teen over the weekend turned up no new leads, state police said Monday.



"The search for Stefanie Damron over the weekend did not result in any new developments," Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in an email. "Conditions were challenging at times due to rain and difficult terrain, but it did not hamper search efforts."

She said about 60 people participated in the weekend search of the New Sweden area, including personnel from the state police, the FBI, the Maine Warden Service, volunteer search and rescue organizations and support teams using drones, K9s and horses.

Stefanie, then 13 years old, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 24, 2024, a day after she was last seen walking out of her house and into the nearby woods on West Road. She has not been found despite extensive searches and interviews, authorities have said. Her disappearance has attracted international media attention.

The teen, who is homeschooled and has limited access to social media, is 5 feet tall, 130 lbs. and has green eyes and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen in blue jeans, a blue shirt with long sleeves and black Harley Davidson hiking boots.

Since the beginning of this case, Moss said an estimated 4,500 acres have been searched, and she said detectives will continue to actively investigate Stefanie’s disappearance and follow up on all leads.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to Stefanie’s safe return, or to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance. Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 207-532-5400.