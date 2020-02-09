Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

3 Youths Killed in Icy Crash, Driver Lacked a License: Maine State Police

Maine State Police say the crash killed 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker and her 12-year-old sister Ashland Baker, all of Clinton

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Maine State Police

Three youths ages 12 to 15 were killed when a car driven by a teenager without a license hit ice and slammed into a tree in central Maine early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

State police say the crash killed 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker and her 12-year-old sister Ashland Baker, all of Clinton.

The 16-year-old driver and another passenger in the car, 12-year-old Naveah Wilson, were hurt in the crash. Both Clinton residents are being treated at Maine Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Record Number of Open Meeting Complaints Resolved in 2019

Vermont 2 hours ago

Vermont Native Elle Purrier Sets US Women’s Indoor Mile Record

Troopers say the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in struck an icy patch on Hinckley Road around 7:15 a.m., went into an uncontrolled skid and struck a large tree on the passengers side of the car.

State troopers and the Clinton police and fire departments responded near the intersection of True Road after the crash was reported by another driver.

Authorities say driver inexperience and speed likely caused the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

The driver's name is being withheld as investigators and the district attorney's office review the crash investigation.

NBC10 Boston and the Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us