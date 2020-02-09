3 Youths Killed in Icy Crash, Driver Lacked a License: Maine State Police

Three youths ages 12 to 15 were killed when a car driven by a teenager without a license hit ice and slammed into a tree in central Maine early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

State police say the crash killed 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 14-year-old Emily Baker and her 12-year-old sister Ashland Baker, all of Clinton.

The 16-year-old driver and another passenger in the car, 12-year-old Naveah Wilson, were hurt in the crash. Both Clinton residents are being treated at Maine Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the Toyota Corolla they were travelling in struck an icy patch on Hinckley Road around 7:15 a.m., went into an uncontrolled skid and struck a large tree on the passengers side of the car.

State troopers and the Clinton police and fire departments responded near the intersection of True Road after the crash was reported by another driver.

Authorities say driver inexperience and speed likely caused the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

The driver's name is being withheld as investigators and the district attorney's office review the crash investigation.