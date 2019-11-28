3 Dead, 2 Injured in Worcester Car Crashes Ahead of Thanksgiving

Officials say car crashes Tuesday and Wednesday have left three people dead and two others injured

Worcester-area officials are reminding residents to drive safely and responsibly on Thanksgiving.

They say car crashes Tuesday and Wednesday have left three people dead and two others injured.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports a 66-year-old man was killed by a car in Worcester Tuesday evening. No one has been charged in that incident.

The second pedestrian fatality happened just after midnight Wednesday in Worcester.

The driver, a 23-year-old Worcester man, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide. The victim has been identified as Devalter Rocha, of Framingham.

Officials say two other pedestrians were also struck by vehicles in separate incidents in Worcester on Wednesday. They are expected to survive.

A driver also appears to have died of a medical issue after a minor crash in Leicester Tuesday afternoon.

