3 delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Worcester

An investigation is underway in Worcester, Massachusetts, where police say there have been three separate incidents of pizza delivery drivers being robbed at gunpoint in the past week.

Worcester police say the first incident happened on Lund Street on Monday, Aug. 12. A male driver told officers that he arrived at the address in the early morning hours and was approached by two males. As he attempted to give them change, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun, and the pair got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Three days later, on Thursday, Aug. 15, Worcester police were called to Doane Street around 11:59 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The male victim told officers he was delivering food when he was approached by two males. One pulled out a gun and demanded the delivery driver's keys. The pair stole the driver's vehicle, which contained his iPhone, wallet and a small amount of cash.

The third and final incident occurred on Sunday, Aug. 18. Police say a male delivery driver arrived on Esther Street around 9:50 p.m. and was approached by two males, with one of them pulling out a gun. An iPhone and an undetermined amount of cash were stolen.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

No injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

Police say they do not know at this time if the same suspects were involved in all three armed robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651. Anonymous texts can also be sent to 274637 with "TIPWPD plus your message," or anonymous information can be submitted online at worcesterma.gov/police.

The investigation is ongoing.