3 dogs killed during house fire in East Bridgewater

Three dogs were killed in a fire that broke out at a home overnight in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, fire officials in the town told news outlets at the scene.

A passerby called 911 when they noticed flames coming from the home on Whitman Street just before 1 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, they began to attack the fire, East Bridgewater Fire Chief Timothy Harhen said. Heavy fire was burning on the left side of the building, around the garage and the kitchen.

Crews got word that two people who lived at the home were unaccounted for, but it turned out they were both at work, Chief Harhen said. Three dogs, however, were killed in the fire, according to the chief.

Harhen added that an investigation into the fire has been launched, which is being handled by Massachusetts State Police as well as the town's fire department. Additional details were not released.