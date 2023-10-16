3 Fall River shootings in a day, 1 deadly, were targeted, police say

Three separate shootings took place within 12 hours in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday -- including one that killed an 18-year-old man -- were targeted, police said in an update Monday.

"There is no immediate cause for concern to the general public, relative to random acts of violence occurring within our city," police wrote in a news release.

Jovanni Perez, from Fall River and East Weymouth, has been identified as the 18-year-old shot to death Saturday afternoon on Locust Street. He was shot multiple times and died after being rushed to the hospital, police have said.

Patrols were increased presence in the area where all three shootings took place, police said Monday. No arrests have been made.

Fall River police said they were working with state police and Bristol County prosecutors to investigate who was behind the shootings.