3 Harvard students and 2 recent graduates have had their visas revoked

Three current international students and two recent graduates of Harvard University have had their visas revoked, according to school officials. This marks the latest school to announce the concerning trend as the Trump administration targets foreign-born students.

According to a statement posted on Harvard's website, the school learned of the revocations during a routine records check. The individuals were not publicly identified.

"We are not aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them, but we understand that comparable numbers of students and scholars in institutions across the country have experienced similar status changes in roughly the same timeframe," a statement from the Harvard International Office reads.

The statement highlighted resources for students concerned about their own status. It also noted that Harvard keeps student and personnel records private and does not share information with the government unless legally required.

Schools across the country have been reporting similar treatment of student visas. UMass Amherst made a similar announcement about five of its students Friday night and advised all international students to monitor the email address they originally used to apply for their visa to ensure their status.

The Trump administration has said it may target foreign-born students if they are considered a threat to national security. In several of the reported cases, detained students have not been charged with a crime and supporters have argued their only offense appears to concern their activism. This includes the two high-profile cases of Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk and recent Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil.

Harvard is already under fire by the Trump administration over allegations of antisemitism on campus. On the line in that investigation is around $9 billion in federal grants and contracts.