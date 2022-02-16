3 Human Salmonella Cases Linked to Mass. Company's Dog Treats

State public health officials are advising the public about three human cases of salmonella in people who handled dog treats sold by a Massachusetts company.

Anyone who has bags of Dog Gone Dog Treats is advised to dispose of them.

The three cases are in two adults in their 70s and a child in Essex County, the Department of Public Health said Wednesday.

One open bag from a customer and "several unopened bags purchased last week" tested positive for salmonella at the state public health lab, the department said.

Made in Georgetown, the dehydrated treats are not fully cooked and include "chicken chips," beef liver and sweet potato chips in their ingredients, according to the DPH.

They are sold at Essex County Co-Op in Topsfield, New England Dog Biscuit Company in Salem, Gimme Chews & Moore in Haverhill, and Animal Krackers in Gloucester.

The department said stores have been ordered to remove the treats from their shelves and no additional treats are being made.

To prevent salmonella infection from pet food or treats, the DPH advises washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap or water after handling pet food, storing pet food away from human food and young children, not letting children under 5 handle or eat pet food or treats, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces the treats may have touched, and not letting dogs lick your mouth and face after eating.

Dogs can also become ill with salmonella, and anyone concerned their dog may have been infected should consult their veterinarian.