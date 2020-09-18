Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

3 Hurt, at Least 1 Seriously, in Roxbury Shooting, Boston Police Say

By Asher Klein

boston police cruiser
NBC10 Boston

Three people were hurt in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Friday evening, police said.

At least one of the wounded people has life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. All three were taken to the hospital.

The shooting was reported about 7:45 p.m. on Hammond Street near Westminster Street, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 19 mins ago

‘A Fearless Trailblazer': New England Politicians React to Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Faces of COVID 31 mins ago

‘Faces of COVID' Twitter Account Shows Personal Stories of Pandemic Patients

More information wasn't immediately available, including whether anyone had been arrested or any details on what police believe might have taken place.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONshootingBoston Police DepartmentRoxbury
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us