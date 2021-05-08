3 Indicted in Unsolved New Bedford Murder

Three people have been indicted on murder-related charges in the 2019 shooting death of a teen in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Kevin Edwards, 22, of Fall River, and Mauricio Pineda, 25, of New Bedford, are both facing murder and firearm related charges. Ashlee Cambra, 23, of Fall River has been indicted on a single count of accessory to murder after the fact.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Edwards, Pineda and Cambra were involved in a double shooting on the evening of October 19, 2019, that occurred at the corner Tallman Street and Ashley Boulevard.

One of the victims, later identified as 17-year-old Paul Collazo-Ruiz, of New Bedford, died at the scene. The second victim, identified only as a 20-year-old New Bedford man, was taken to the hospital and survived.

Edwards, Pineda and Cambra will be arraigned in the coming weeks in Fall River Superior Court. It is unclear if they have attorneys.