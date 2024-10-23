3 injured by falling drone at Celtics watch party at City Hall Plaza

Three people were injured by a falling drone at the Boston Celtics watch party held at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday night.

Boston police confirmed that around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, a drone or parts of a drone used by a media outlet caused injuries to three people. Ambulances were seen transporting patients to the hospital, and police said all three people are expected to survive. They said no further information on the incident was available.

According to The Boston Globe, a CNN drone operator told police that they were shooting footage of the stage when the drone struck a light pole and crashed. CNN and TNT are both owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The drone was recovered by police.

TNT, which hosted the watch party for Tuesday's season-opening game between the Celtics and New York Knicks, issued a statement in the wake of the incident.

"Unfortunately, there was an incident involving a drone and fans attending last night's event," a spokesperson said. "On-site medical and safety personnel immediately attended to the situation. We are currently investigating further and wish all involved well."