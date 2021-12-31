3 Injured in Massive Lawrence House Fire

Three people were taken to the hospital after a massive fire tore through a home in Lawrence, Massachusetts Thursday night.

The fire started at a triple-decker home on Abbott Street around 10:45p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The flames were so massive, the fire spread to the second floor of the home next door, fire officials said. People were in both home at the time but were able to escape.

NEW: A neighbor took this cell phone video showing the flames shooting from this home on Abbott St late last night in Lawrence. @NECN @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/4fK22032u5 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) December 31, 2021

Three people who were in the home were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters were seen at the home on Friday morning monitoring for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.