Speed, Icy Roads to Blame for Medway Rollover Crash; 3 Injured

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were injured in a serious rollover crash Sunday morning in Medford, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Medford Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Circle onto Westwood Road around 7:30 a.m. for a rollover crash with multiple entrapments.

Pictures from the scene showed the car opposite the guardrail, tangled up in a tree and resting against a fence at the bottom of a snow-covered hill.

Three people had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital. There was no word on their conditions late Sunday.

Speed and icy roads were contributing factors to the crash, fire officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

