Route 1A

3 Injured in Serious Head-on Crash Near Wenham Lake

A pickup truck is believed to have crossed the center line on Mass. Route 1A and hit an oncoming car

By Asher Klein

A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital.

The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said.

The crash took place on Massachusetts Route 1A near Wenham Lake about 9:20 a.m., according to police. The pickup truck, a 2006 GMC Sierra, is believed to have crossed the center line on the highway and hit the oncoming 2007 Toyota Corolla.

Hamilton firefighters helped extricate the car's driver from the scene, and the drive was rushed to a nearby hospital along with their passenger and the truck's driver, police said. None have been identified.

State police are helping local police investigate the crash, and anyone with information about it was asked to call 978-468-5500.

