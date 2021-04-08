3 Injured, Vehicle Destroyed in Boston Crash

Three people were injured in a serious motor vehicle accident in Boston on Thursday morning.

The accident was reported around 10:45 a.m. on Gallivan Boulevard. Photos showed a small white sedan that appeared to have been completely destroyed.

At approximately 10:45 companies were able to safely extricate 3 people from a car accident at 76 Gallivan Blvd using the Jaws of Life. All occupants transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ pic.twitter.com/RiKzRQnxpi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 8, 2021

The Boston Fire Department said it was able to safely extricate all three people from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. They were taken to area hospitals by Boston EMS.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.