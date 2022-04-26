3 Kids Accused of Throwing Rocks at McDonald's Customers, Employees

Three kids -- ages 11, 13 and 13 -- are accused of throwing rocks and water bottles at customers and employees at a McDonald's in Boston's Downtown Crossing area over the weekend.

Boston police said they received a call shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fight at the McDonald's at 301 Warren St.

When they arrived, they saw two young women and a young man standing outside of the McDonald's, according to a police report. One of the young women was screaming expletives and told police that a McDonald's employee had thrown a drink at the group after an argument.

As that was happening, police said the male spotted the employee at the drive-thru window and all three kids ran in that direction, with one of them throwing a cup filled with coke at the employee. One of the kids then ran into the lobby and struck an employee with a closed fist.

Police separated the parties and the three kids left, saying they were taking the bus home.

A female employee later told police that she was working the drive-thru window when the three kids started throwing rocks and water bottels at employees and customers going through the drive-thru. The employee said she started throwing things out the drive-thru window in an attempt to get them to leave, including a cup and a bottle of chocolate syrup.

At that point, the manager had an employee call 911.

About an hour later -- just before 12:30 a.m. Monday -- police said they received another call saying the same kids were back at the McDonald's trying to fight the employees. The McDonald's owner told police he had decided to close the restaurant for the night following the earlier disturbance, but as they were closing, the three kids returned, with one of them swigning a metal cane and threatening to strike an employee.

Shortly afterward, police received a call about a group of kids causing a disturbance at the corner of Warren and Edgewood streets, where they found the three kids involved in the McDonald's incident.

Police said the kids became "very confrontational," yelling derogatory names and even threatening to fight one of the officers. Two officers were hit and kicked while attempting to detain the kids, according to court documents.

All three kids were taken into custody and later released to their parents. The two 13-year-old girls will face charges in juvenile court, police said. The 11-year-old boy is not being charged because he is too young. None of their names are being released by police because they are under 18.