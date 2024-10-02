New Hampshire

3 Mass. teens arrested after drug deal in NH leads to fight, police chase

They ultimately crashed their car into another vehicle and a fire hydrant while attempting to flee from authorities

Hudson Police

Three Massachusetts teens are facing numerous charges after a drug deal in Hudson, New Hampshire, led to a fight and then a police pursuit.

Hudson police said they responded to the area of Daniel Webster Drive in their town on Sept. 26 for a report of a physical altercation involving several people. While responding, police received additional information that a car with three of the involved parties in it was leaving the area.

Arriving officers saw the car and attempted to stop it, and a short pursuit ensued. While attempting to evade police, the fleeing car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, causing "debilitating damage" to the other vehicle, according to police.

The suspect vehicle hit a fire hydrant shortly thereafter, disabling it.

Police took the three occupants of the car into custody without further incident. They were identified as 18-year-old Ansh Patel, 18-year-old Tony Babineau and a 17-year-old male, all from Westford, Massachusetts. Patel was driving the vehicle, and the two others were passengers.

Further investigation revealed that the three teens had traveled to a residence on Daniel Webster Drive for a pre-arranged drug transaction, police said. When they got there, Babineau and the 17-year-old got into a physical altercation with another male whose name is not being released by police. The male suffered serious bodily injury, including multiple lacerations from a knife, and was treated at a local hospital. Babineau also suffered a laceration and was briefly hospitalized.

Patel is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery involving serious bodily injury or a deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and disobeying a police officer.

Babineau is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery involving serious bodily injury or a deadly weapon and first-degree assault.

The 17-year-old is facing similar charges that will be referred to juvenile court.

Hudson police said their investigation into the Sept. 26 incident is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to call 603-816-2243 or send an email to fmcinnis@hudsonnh.gov.

