3 Men Accused of Stealing $32K Worth of Goods from Wrentham Outlets

Three men from the Washington, D.C., area were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on accusations they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets.

Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were indicted on conspiracy and transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods. They were previously charged in December 2021.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that the three traveled from the D.C. area to the outlets in Wrentham, Massachusetts, on Sept. 16, 2021, smashed the front door of the Gucci outlet store and stole about $32,000 in high-end merchandise. They took their haul back with them to the D.C. area.

Prosecutors say phone records help track the whereabouts of the group as they traveled from the D.C. area up through Connecticut to Massachusetts. Surveillance footage also appears to show the group at a Town Fair Tire in Connecticut the morning of the burglary. Prosecutors say police reports indicate the vehicle they traveled in was also involved in several shoplifting cases out of Virginia.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Patterson allegedly posted on Instagram that he was selling Gucci bags. The bags appeared to be identical to the ones stolen from Wrentham, prosecutors said.

The charge of conspiracy provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

The three men will appear in court in Boston at a later date.