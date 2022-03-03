3 Men Charged in Connection to Dog's Shooting Death Due in Court Thursday

Three men who are facing charges after one of them allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's dog in Salisbury, Massachusetts, are due in court Thursday.

Emily Meattey has been seeking justice for her Siberian husky, Zoe, who was allegedly fatally shot by Meattey's neighbor last week after the animal wandered into the yard next door and attacked the man's duck.

“Zoe was mine, she was with me 24/7. The grocery store, my work, school, everywhere she came with me. So it’s just been very hard not having her presence there by my side,” Meattey said through tears.

Police in Salisbury said Wednesday that Meattey's neighbor, identified as 28-year-old Jacob Dow, had been arrested on charges including maliciously killing a domestic animal and misleading a police investigation, as well as four firearm charges and two counts of animal cruelty.

Authorities also charged 29-year-old Donald Dow, who lives at the same address in Salisbury as Jacob, with firearm violations and a count of misleading a police investigation. Seventy-seven-year-old George Dow of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is also charged with misleading a police investigation.

All three are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Newburyport District Court. It was not immediately clear if they had obtained attorneys.

A Salisbury man accused of fatally shooting his neighbor's dog and burying her has been arrested.

According to Meattey, her neighbor at first denied having anything to do with her missing dog.

"That was the hardest part," she said. "We continued to look when they knew Zoe was already dead."

Meattey said her 4-year-old daughter accidentally let the family's two dogs out, and only one of the dogs, Grizzly, came home.

When Meattey went looking for Zoe, she says she heard a gunshot.

“I was right in front of their house when I heard the gunshot go off and I heard a squeal type Yelp and that was it," Meattey said.

NBC10 Boston asked the homeowner Tuesday for his version of what happened.

"It is under investigation," he shouted. He had no comment when asked if he shot or buried the dog.

Meattey said her dog had wandered into her neighbor's yard once before, and she was warned to make sure it did not happen again.

A woman in Salisbury wants answers after he says her neighbor shot and buried her dog.

She said that even if Jacob Dow was acting within his rights when the shot was fired, what happened after is something she will never understand.

"They just decided to take it into their own hands and bury her like she wasn't somebody's pet, like she didn't belong to anybody. And she belonged to us," Meattey said.

Jacob Dow was arrested at his home, and the other two men were issued summons.