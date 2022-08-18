3 Men Charged in Fatal Prison Beating of Notorious Boston Mob Boss Whitey Bulger

Three men were indicted on murder charges in the beating death of Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger, who was killed four years ago in a West Virginia prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of West Virginia announced the charges Thursday.

Fifty-five-year-old Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 48-year-old Paul "Pauly" DeCologero, and 36-year-old Sean McKinnon were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger was 89 years old when he was beaten to death on Oct. 30, 2018. He had recently been transferred to United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. He was placed in general population less than a day before he was killed — a move that has sparked heavy criticism.

The year after his death, Bulger's family filed a wrongful death claim against the federal government.

"We believe that James Bulger was deliberately placed in harm’s way," the Bulger family said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. "There is simply no other explanation for the transfer of someone in his condition and inmate status to be placed in the general population of one of the country’s most violent federal penitentiaries."

Bulger was reportedly transferred to USP Hazelton for disciplinary reasons after his medical classification was suddenly changed.

According to the New York Times, video images showed two inmates rolling Bulger into a corner of his cell and beating him savagely with a padlock in a sock. He was later found wrapped in blankets, posed to appear as if he were sleeping.

Bulger was serving a life sentence for participating in 11 killings at the time of his death. He worked as an FBI informant who ratted on the New England Mob while simultaneously running his own crime ring responsible for loansharking, extortion and a string of murders.

He fled Boston in late 1994 after being tipped off by his FBI handler that he was about to be indicted. He spent the next 16 years as one of America's most wanted fugitives until he was found in 2011, living with his girlfriend in a rent-controlled apartment in Santa Monica, California.

Federal officials have only said they are investigating Bulger's death as a homicide. No charges have been filed.

Bulger's killing was the third at Hazelton over the course of six months.