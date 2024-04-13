Police looking for 3 men wanted in convenience store armed robbery

Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

Police say three masked men dressed in black and with blue gloves entered a store on Williams Street Friday night. One of the men brandished a gun, police said.

Police released surveillance images of one of the men and are now looking for him. Anyone with any information on the incident or the man in the image is asked to contact Marlborough Police.