3 Men Sought in Armed Robbery of Convenience Store in Salem, NH

Investigators are looking for three men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store this weekend in Salem, New Hampshire.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven store on Cluff Crossing Road after a panic alarm was raised around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Michael McCarthy of the Salem Police Department says this isn't the first time the store has been hit.

In surveillance images, three masked men can be seen walking into the store, with one pointing a gun.

McCarthy said the clerk and a person who walked into the store during the robbery were held at gunpoint.

"There was cash stolen, as well as a number of cartons of cigarettes," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-893-1911.