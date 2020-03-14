Local
coronavirus

3 New Cases of COVID-19 Appear in Vermont

The new cases include a man in his 90s and two men in their 50s

By Alec Greaney

Public health authorities say Vermont is home to three new presumptive cases of the coronavirus disease.

The Vermont Department of Health says Saturday there are now four presumptive positive cases and one confirmed case in the state.

The department says the new cases involve a Windsor County man in his 90s, a Washington County man in his 50s and a resident of Westchester County, New York, who is in his 50s and receiving care at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vermont.

The Health Department’s contact tracing team is working to figure out the patients' travel history and identify any people who may have come in close contact with them.

"The full focus of the state is on minimizing spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD. "We all have a critical role to play in flattening the potential curve of infections."

Gov. Phil Scott has already announced measures intended to curb the spread of the virus, including limits on guests in hospitals and banning most gatherings of more than 250 people.

Levine recommended Vermont residents to visit healthvermont.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information and guidance about COVID-19.

