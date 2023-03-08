Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

3 NH Armed Robbery Suspects in Custody After Chase in Mass.

Massachusetts State Police say three people were taken into custody after a police chase that ended in Sterling; the chase happened after an armed robbery in New Hampshire

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

Police have taken three people into custody Wednesday afternoon in Sterling, Massachusetts, after a chase that began in New Hampshire after an armed robbery.

Massachusetts State Police did not say where in New Hampshire the robbery took place, but that troopers joined the pursuit after the Boxborough Police Department first began chasing the suspects in Massachusetts.

Police say they stopped the chase after reaching busier streets, but that the vehicle was stopped on Meetinghouse Hill Road in Sterling. NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter recorded footage of a state police response at the Little Ones Child Care center on nearby Leominster Road.

Three suspects were taken into custody after the car was found, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston

Aerial footage also showed several state police cruisers along Route 12 over the Wachusett Reservoir in neighboring West Boylston. The department said the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit was looking for "possible evidence that may have been discarded by the suspects while fleeing" in a body of water in West Boylston.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew HampshireSTERLINGWest Boylstonarmed robbery
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us