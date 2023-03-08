3 NH Armed Robbery Suspects in Custody After Chase in Mass.

Police have taken three people into custody Wednesday afternoon in Sterling, Massachusetts, after a chase that began in New Hampshire after an armed robbery.

Massachusetts State Police did not say where in New Hampshire the robbery took place, but that troopers joined the pursuit after the Boxborough Police Department first began chasing the suspects in Massachusetts.

Police say they stopped the chase after reaching busier streets, but that the vehicle was stopped on Meetinghouse Hill Road in Sterling. NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter recorded footage of a state police response at the Little Ones Child Care center on nearby Leominster Road.

Three suspects were taken into custody after the car was found, police said.

Aerial footage also showed several state police cruisers along Route 12 over the Wachusett Reservoir in neighboring West Boylston. The department said the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit was looking for "possible evidence that may have been discarded by the suspects while fleeing" in a body of water in West Boylston.

No further information was immediately available.