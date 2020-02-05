Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Officers Stabbed

3 Officers Stabbed Responding to Domestic Incident in NH

None of the officers suffered injuries that are believed to be life threatening

By Jake Levin

By Jake Levin

Manchester Police

Three officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic incident at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Akwasi Owusu, 18, is charged with three counts of first degree assault for stabbing three police officers at 6 Ahern St. around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The officers had initially responded to the scene over an incident involving Owusu and some of his family members.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Providence 2 hours ago

Shooting Investigation Underway Near Hospital in Providence

Elizabeth Warren 15 mins ago

Top Dems Stump in NH as Nation Waits for Iowa Results

All three officers were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Owusu became combative with the officers upon arrival, who were unaware that he'd hidden a knife, police said. He allegedly began to swing the knife at the officers before they were able to restrain him and place him under arrest.

In addition to the three first degree assault charges, Owusu was charged with criminal mischief. He was already facing second degree assault and simple assault charges for a separate domestic incident.

Owusu is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on Wednesday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Officers StabbedNew Hampshire
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us