3 Passengers Injured by Glass When Gangway Strikes Ferry in Woods Hole

Three passengers were injured Saturday night in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, when a gangway struck the ferry, according to officials with the Steamship Authority.

Officials said the vessel was preparing to leave for its trip to Martha's Vineyard at 7:40 p.m. when one of two manually-operated passenger gangways veered away from the dock.

Authorities said the gangway was not attached to the vessel when the incident occurred.



Several windows on the mezzanine level of the vessel were broken as a result of the impact.

Three passengers reported minor injuries from the broken glass. Their injuries were treated on board and they did not require further medical treatment, according to Steamship Authority officials.

The vessel continued to Martha’s Vineyard and once passengers disembarked, it returned to Woods Hole for repairs. The broken windows have since been boarded up and glass repair is scheduled for later this week.

The vessel has returned to service and resumed its normal schedule.

Last month, 15 people were hospitalized when the captain of the high-speed ferry Iyanough mistook a metal pole and two sailboats as buoys and crashed.

Fifty-eight people in total were on board the ferry when it hit the pole in the water.

CORRECTION (July 2, 2017, 7:00 p.m.) An earlier version of this article misstated the ferry struck another ferry, when the ferry was struck by a gangway.

