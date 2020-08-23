Local

ATV

3 People Die in Separate ATV Crashes in Maine Saturday

One man died after losing control while going over a bridge in Anson

By Josh Sullivan

Police lights
Three motorists have died in three separate ATV accidents in Maine on Saturday.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife announced the news late Saturday evening.

A 69-year-old man was killed Anson, Maine, roughly 35 miles from Carrabassett Valley. Roland Robitaille was second in a line of seven ATVs riding on a trail at 10:40 a.m., when he lost control after going over a bridge and was thrown from the vehicle, authorities said. He was not wearing a helmet, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Nearly 45 miles away in Forks, Joshua Violette, 32, of Redfield, died around 10 a.m. when he flipped his ATV. His passenger was brought to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Neither person was wearing a helmet, officials said.

The third fatal accident was reported by officials late Sunday night. Authorities didn't immediately provide details about the crash but said more will be released Sunday.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by the Anson Fire Department, and Anson-Madison Rescue.

