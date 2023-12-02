Massachusetts

3 people displaced by fire at Allston triple-decker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fire broke out at a triple decker in Boston's Allston neighborhood on Saturday night, and three people have been displaced.

The Boston Fire Department told NBC10 Boston they were called to Fordham Road around 7:45 p.m. for a fire and found heavy smoke on the first floor and heavy fire on the side alley of the house.

No one was home when firefighters arrived, and no injuries have been reported.

According to the district fire chief, there were excessive fuel loads in the house, with more stuff inside than the average home.

The first and second floors were occupied but the third was not, fire officials said.

The home is not being called a total loss, and no other buildings were affected.

Arson investigators were on scene late Saturday night, and they'll determine the cause.

No other information was available.

