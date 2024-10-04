Massachusetts

3 people expected to plead guilty in man's shooting death near Boston public park

Jason Amazan, 19, of Dorchester; Adornous Hazelwood, 22, of Brockton; and Desmond Hallett-Woodley, 21, of Boston, are all expected to plead guilty in the September 2022 shooting death of Hanser Moreta-Gonzalez

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Three men are now expected to plead guilty in connection to the shooting death of a 26-year-old near a public park in Boston about two years ago.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that there had been a change of pleas in the Sept. 29, 2022, homicide of Hanser Moreta-Gonzalez at 635 Shawmut Avenue.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Jason Amazan, 19, of Dorchester; Adornous Hazelwood, 22, of Brockton; and Desmond Hallett-Woodley, 21, of Boston, are all expected to plead guilty Monday before Judge Mary Ames in Suffolk Superior Court. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

There are two others facing charges in this case, including one who was sentenced in Boston Juvenile Court this week.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the district attorney's office, Joshua Bajon, 23, of Brighton, is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of unarmed robbery on Wednesday in connection to the shooting and was sentenced to a suspended DYS commitment until 21 years old with the following conditions: attend school or seek and maintain employment, GPS with curfew, participate and successfully complete a pro-social program, and stay away from co-defendants.

A man was killed Thursday night after he was shot near a public park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood where children were practicing sports. No arrests have been made.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2022, Boston police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for a single round and a 911call for a report of a person shot at Shamut Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as Boston resident Moreta-Gonzalez, lying on the ground between two vehicles in a parking lot behind the area, also known as Trotter Court.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston 29 mins ago

Artists carefully uncover paintings hidden in the walls of Old North Church

Boston Celtics 42 mins ago

Payton Pritchard worked on these skills during summer workouts

Moreta-Gonzalez, who had been shot once in the upper torso, was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, the district attorney said Moreta-Gonzalez had died despite a rapid response from first responders. The DA also stressed that the shooting was in such close proximity to the Jim Rice Baseball Field at Ramsey Park, where there were soccer games and football practices happening with young kids.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us