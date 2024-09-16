3 people found dead at Vt. home; deaths considered suspicious, police say

Vermont State Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of three people whose bodies were found Sunday at a home in the Rutland County town of Pawlet.

State police say they received a call reporting a suspicious person early Sunday morning, with the subsequent investigation leading troopers to a residence on Vermont Route 133, where the bodies were ultimately discovered.

Little other information has been released, as police caution that the investigation is in its early stages, but investigators do believe at this point that this was an isolated event, and there's no identified threat to the community.

Detectives are canvassing the area and conducting interviews while the crime scene search team processes the location, according to police.

The bodies will be taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of their deaths. Names will be released following confirmation of identities and notification of relatives, police said.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call state police at 802-773-9101. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.