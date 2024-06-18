3 people found dead in western Massachusetts town

Three people were found dead in western Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office told WWLP that three people were found dead on Main Street in Wilbraham. They said there is no threat to the general public, but residents are being asked to avoid the area of Main Street between Highmoor Drive and Burleigh Road.

Authorities have not said where the bodies were found or how they died.

No further details have been released.

Wilbraham is a town of about 14,000 residents, located just outside of Springfield.