3 people found dead inside Wolcott, Conn. home: police

Police are investigating after finding three people dead inside of a home in Wolcott Thursday evening.

The police department said it happened on Bound Line Road.

Officials said there's no threat to the public at this time.

Authorities are conducting an investigation.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

