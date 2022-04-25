Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dracut

3 People Hurt in Dracut Brawl Sunday Night

No charges have been filed at this time

By Mary Markos

Three people were injured after a fight broke out Sunday night in Dracut, Massachusetts.

Dracut police responded to Skyline Drive Building 100 for a report of a fight Sunday. At least three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the fight is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

lawrence 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Overnight in Lawrence

commuter alert 5 hours ago

Service Changes Begin on Blue Line for MBTA's Harbor Tunnel Project

This article tagged under:

DracutMassachusettsPOLICEfight
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us