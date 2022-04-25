3 People Hurt in Dracut Brawl Sunday Night

Three people were injured after a fight broke out Sunday night in Dracut, Massachusetts.

Dracut police responded to Skyline Drive Building 100 for a report of a fight Sunday. At least three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the fight is ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.