Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Providence

3 People, Including 8-Year-Old Boy, Hurt During Stabbing in Providence

A 22-year-old has been taken into custody

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were stabbed on Tuesday night in Providence, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Some sort of domestic incident lead to the triple stabbing on Reynolds Avenue, which left a woman in her 70s, a man in his 50s and the young boy hurt, police told the media outlet.

All three are expected to recover. Police said that a 22-year-old has been taken into custody, and those involved are related to each other.

The boy was stabbed multiple times and was undergoing surgery.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information has not been made available.

More Rhode Island News

Medicaid 23 hours ago

RI Drug Treatment Center Accused of Billing Medicaid for Services Not Provided

Norfolk Apr 20

Driver Who Left Truck Teetering From Wall in Norfolk Charged With OUI

This article tagged under:

Providence
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us