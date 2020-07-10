3 Injured in 2 Separate Shootings in Boston

Three people were injured Thursday in two separate shootings during a violent night in Boston.

Boston police responded around 9:30 p.m. to 75 Amory Avenue in Jamaica Plain for a shooting. A man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

A few hours later around midnight, Boston EMS responded to a double shooting on Whitfield Street, near Talbot Avenue, in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Two men were taken to local hospitals, Boston EMS reported. Both had non-life threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Elsewhere in the city Thursday night, Boston police reported two shooting victims walked into area hospitals.

Boston police say one victim walked into Carney Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said Thursday night it appears that shooting occurred in the area of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street in Dorchester.

A second victim walked into Boston Medical Center but there was no immediate word on the extent of that person's injuries, Boston police said. That shooting may have occurred in the area of Bowdoin Street and Washington Street in Dorchester, police said Thursday night.

No other information was immediately available.