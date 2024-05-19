3 people injured in crash in Barrington, RI

Police Chief Michael Correia said the three victims sustained minor injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday after two cars crashed in Barrington, Rhode Island.

The Barrington Police Department issued a traffic alert around 12:23 p.m. asking people to seek an alternate route to avoid traffic from the crash that occurred on the Wampanoag Trail northbound.

Photos from NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR show a car turned over on the passenger side in a wooded area off the roadway.

Police Chief Michael Correia told WJAR that the three victims sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

