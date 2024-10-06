3 people injured in Lynn stabbing

A fight broke out overnight in Lynn, Massachusetts, and led to a stabbing that sent three people to the hospital.

Police say officers responded around 1:23 a.m. Sunday to the area of 98 Willow Street for a reported stabbing.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Three victims had knife-related wounds following a fight outside that address, police say. They were all expected to be OK.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there's not believed to be any threat to the public.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Police didn't immediately say if anyone had been arrested.

An investigation is active and ongoing.