One person has died and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood overnight.

Boston EMS said they responded to the shooting on Creston Street in Dorchester around 10:50 p.m. Sunday. Two of the victims have non life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive, the Boston Police Department said.

The third victim was pronounced dead early Monday morning. No further information was immediately available.