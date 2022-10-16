3 People Shot in Dorchester; No Arrests

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue just before 9 p.m. The victims were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police did not release any suspect information.

Happening now: 3 people shot in #Dorchester. #Boston police are investigating. They say no arrests have been made and no word on the condition of the victims. It happened just before 9 pm. We’re en route. More tonight on @NBC10Boston after the football game pic.twitter.com/2mUqR9rCNX — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) October 17, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles, as well as a large portion of the street sectioned off with rime scene tape. Other details were not immediately available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.