3 People Shot in Dorchester; No Arrests

Boston police had very little information Sunday night but said three victims were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue just before 9 p.m. The victims were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police did not release any suspect information.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles, as well as a large portion of the street sectioned off with rime scene tape. Other details were not immediately available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

