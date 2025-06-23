3 people shot in Dorchester; no arrests

Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after being shot in a Boston neighborhood near the Dorchester/Roxbury line.

Boston police say officers responded around 9:25 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the area of 81 Wayland Street in Dorchester and arrived two find two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Shortly after, police say a third victim with an apparent gunshot wound was located and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made, according to police, and no other information was immediately available.

There was a very heavy police presence in the area, and video showed yellow police tape cordoning off a large section of the street, with several streets blocked off, making it difficult for neighbors to get to their homes.

"It was kind of crazy," Mariah Wharwood, who lives nearby, told NBC10 Boston. "I haven't been living here for that long, I've seen cops around, but I've never seen a scene this big where they block off basically a whole, everything."

"Violence definitely spikes in the summertime," she added.

There were numerous officers and police vehicles on scene, until it cleared shortly before 11 p.m.

There's been no word on a possible motive or suspect.

An investigation is active and ongoing.