3 prospective recruits at Massachusetts Firefighting Academy hospitalized with heat-related illness

Three prospective recruits at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow were hospitalized Wednesday morning after falling ill due to the extreme temperatures.

Stow Fire Chief Barry Evers said three prospective recruits were taken to a local hospital for heat-related illness symptoms that occurred while they were taking part in live fire operations in the facility's burn building around 10:30 a.m. A fourth was evaluated on scene but did not require hospitalization.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Evers said a Level 1 mass casualty incident was declared and additional ambulances were requested from surrounding towns due to the number of patients.

A spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services said in addition to ongoing recruit training at the firefighting academy, Wednesday was a recruit fitness orientation date, when incoming potential recruits are on campus in preparation for their enrollment in a recruit class.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During the course of the morning, they said three recruits complained of symptoms consistent with heat-related illness. They were assessed by academy staff, who called for emergency medical services as a precaution.

All three prospective recruits were taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to be OK. One of them even returned to the campus to finish their day.

In the meantime, academy staff modified the day's planned training to reflect the extreme temperatures.

No further details were released.