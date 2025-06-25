3 pulled from water in Gloucester

Three people were hospitalized Tuesday after being pulled from the water off the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Fire crews responded around 7 p.m. to Annisquam Yacht Club on River Road, where three people were reported in the water.

After being rescued, all three were brought to Addison Gilbert Hospital.

One of the patients is in critical condition, while one is in serious condition and the other is stable, the Gloucester Fire Department said Tuesday night.

No further information was immediately available.