3 Puppies Stolen From Outside Vermont Home: Police

Three six-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure at someone's Coventry, Vt. home, according to Vermont State Police.

Police were told Monday by the owners that three German Shepard/Black and Tan Coonhound mixed puppies were taken from the outdoor area July 25, according to a news release.

Officers found two of the puppies in Newport Center, Vt., before citing Tamieka Demo for larceny, according to the release.

Police have still not found the third puppy, and officers aren't sure of its whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.