Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Vermont

3 Puppies Stolen From Outside Vermont Home: Police

Police have still not found the third puppy, and officers aren't sure of its whereabouts

By Matt Fortin

Vermont State Police

Three six-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure at someone's Coventry, Vt. home, according to Vermont State Police.

Police were told Monday by the owners that three German Shepard/Black and Tan Coonhound mixed puppies were taken from the outdoor area July 25, according to a news release.

Officers found two of the puppies in Newport Center, Vt., before citing Tamieka Demo for larceny, according to the release.

Police have still not found the third puppy, and officers aren't sure of its whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Vermont News

first responders 15 hours ago

Amid Workforce Shortages, Vermont EMS Academy to Offer Training & Outreach

Vermont Jul 29

Vermont Reports 1st Monkeypox Case

This article tagged under:

VermontVermont State Policepolice investigationstolen puppies
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us