3 Seriously Hurt in Construction Accident at Norwood Apartment Complex

A construction accident left three people hurt -- one of whom was being flown to a hospital -- in Norwood, Massachusetts, Friday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the accident, but police had the scene secured and a building inspector arrived as well, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

The accident took place on Buckminster Drive in the Commons at Windsor Gardens apartment complex, fire officials said.

No other information was immediately available.