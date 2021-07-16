Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Norwood

3 Seriously Hurt in Construction Accident at Norwood Apartment Complex

The accident took place on Buckminster Drive in the Commons at Windsor Gardens apartment complex, fire officials said

By Asher Klein

A fallen ladder at the scene of a construction accident that left three people hurt in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, July 16, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A construction accident left three people hurt -- one of whom was being flown to a hospital -- in Norwood, Massachusetts, Friday, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in the accident, but police had the scene secured and a building inspector arrived as well, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The accident took place on Buckminster Drive in the Commons at Windsor Gardens apartment complex, fire officials said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Lake Winnipesaukee 19 mins ago

NH Man Arrested After Boat Chase on Lake Winnipesaukee

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Car Crashes Into Utility Pole, Saugus House

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

NorwoodMassachusettsMedFlightoshaconstruction accident
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us