3 seriously injured in Springfield shooting

A shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, left two men and a woman with serious injuries, police said

Three people were shot Friday afternoon in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A spokesperson with the Springfield Police Department said officers responded to the shooting on Malden Street around 1:50 p.m.

Two men and a woman were transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries from gunshot wounds, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6355. Anonymous tips can also be sent by texting the word "SOLVE," with the information, to 274637, or by submitting online here.

