3 Suspects Face Charges After NH Armed Robbery, Police Chase in Mass.

Three suspects from New York City are facing charges following an armed robbery in New Hampshire and police chase that ended in central Massachusetts, and those suspects are expected in a courtroom on Thursday, according to state police.

The suspects, who were identified Thursday by authorities as Isaiah Graham, Lacine Cisse and Aguibou Karambe, are expected to be arraigned at Clinton District Court on receiving stolen property charges, according to a spokesperson from Massachusetts State Police. The official said additional charges were possible from state troopers or a local police agency. The suspects will need to answer to charges that stemmed from the initial incident in New Hampshire, according to MSP.

The suspects were taken into custody Wednesday in Sterling, Massachusetts, after the chase began in New Hampshire following the armed robbery of an AT&T store in Londonderry, police said.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers joined the pursuit after the Boxborough Police Department first began chasing the suspects in Massachusetts.

Police say they stopped the chase after reaching busier streets. The car was ultimately found abandoned at the Little Ones Child Care center on Leominster Road. At least one of the suspects was arrested on nearby Meetinghouse Hill Road. In total, three suspects were apprehended.

Aerial footage also showed several state police cruisers along Route 12 over the Wachusett Reservoir in neighboring West Boylston. The department said the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit was looking for "possible evidence that may have been discarded by the suspects while fleeing" in a body of water in West Boylston.

"I saw some guy pulled over on the side of the road with his hazards on," said witness Gerald Bourgeois. "Kind of gave me a weird vibe just from the beginning. He was walking out with a sandwich bag and what looked like a couple of plastic bags."

Bourgeois says he saw a man dump bags into the Wachusett Reservoir in West Boylston.

Authorities said they were brought to the state police barracks in Leominster.