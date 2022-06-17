MBTA Slashing Service on 3 T Lines All Summer Amid MBTA Safety Probe

Facing subway dispatcher staffing challenges, the MBTA is cutting service on the Red, Orange and Blue lines all summer starting Monday, the embattled agency said Friday.

Those three lines will run on a Saturday schedule during the week — except on July 4, when there will be regular weekday service to accommodate crowds heading to and from Independence Day celebrations. Weekend service, and Green Line service, will remain the same, according to the MBTA.

A federal agency this week ordered the MBTA to quickly address major safety issues in several areas, including safety certification for staff members.

"With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner," an MBTA representative said in a statement.

The agency will boost weekday subway service on the Red, Orange and Blue lines when possible, a representative said, and it's working to bring on more staffers at its control center, including by aggressively recruiting, offering bonuses and possibly hiring former dispatchers back.

MBTA Subway Summer Service Schedule

Here's the new summer schedule for all three lines, which goes into effect Monday, according to the MBTA:

Red Line trains will run ever seven to eight minutes between Alewife and JFK/UMass, and every 14 to 15 minutes on the Ashmont and Braintree branches. Typically, Red Line trains on regular weekday service run as often as every five to six minutes.

Orange Line trains will run every 10 minutes in the mornings, every eight to nine minutes in the middle of the day and every 11 minutes at night. Typically, Orange Line trains on regular weekday service run as often as every six to seven minutes.

Blue Line trains will run every seven minutes until 9 a.m., then every eight to nine minutes. Typically, Blue Line trains on regular weekday service run as often as every five minutes.

Federal authorities are stepping in after the MBTA’s pattern of crashes, derailments, speeding and signal issues prompted major safety concerns.