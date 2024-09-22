3 taken to the hospital after Route 3 crash in Duxbury

Three people are injured after a crash Sunday evening on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

The Duxbury Fire Department is advising people to avoid the area of the motor vehicle accident on Route 3 northbound before Exit 22.

Not many details were shared on the crash, or its cause, but pictures shared shared by the fire department show a badly-damaged SUV that appears to have struck a tree off the roadway.

One person was trapped and had to be freed by fire crews, according to fire officials. Three people in total were taken to South Shore Hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

All off-duty members have been recalled to provide town coverage, the fire department said. They were also recalled Saturday night after a two-car crash around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 53 and Franklin Street sent two people to the hospital.