3 toddlers, teacher hit by car in Connecticut: police

Three toddlers and two teachers were struck by a car near Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven on Friday.

It happened in the area of Cold Spring Street.

The children and at least one of the teachers were taken to the hospital. One toddler suffered a fracture, according to police. Another child was released from the hospital and there was no immediate word on the third child. The teacher also suffered a fracture, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cited for not yielding the right of way, according to police.